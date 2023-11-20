CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that it has reopened the “Golden Rod” bridge that runs along Route 322 in Lawrence Township.

PennDOT originally reduced traffic at the bridge to a single lane in June for a preservation project aimed to improve the structure’s condition rating from “fair” to “good.” Work on the bridge included repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing and barrier, work to the strip seals and the replacement to the curbs.

