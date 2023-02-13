CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area that there are windmill superload movements scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The route details are as follows:

I-80 from Falls Creek/on-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, PennDOT said a power train will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and will arrive in Clearfield approximately an hour later. This movement will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

Then, on Feb. 15, a casing section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and will travel through Clearfield approximately one hour later. This movement will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

PennDOT said it will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. All movements occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Furthermore, private escorts will accompany each load to help with transport and increase safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC, of Bernville, Pa., and Lone Star Transportation LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers.

Drivers are urged to stay alert for slow-moving operations and to anticipate traffic stops, especially during wrong-way maneuvers. Pennsylvania State Police will help with wrong-way movements.