HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One bridge in Huntingdon County is set to have a weight limit implemented.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday, May 8, that they are implementing a 27 Ton/except combinations 33 tons weight limit posting on the Route 3011 (Seven Points Road) bridge.

The bridge is located over the Tributary to Crooked Creek in Penn Township. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety until further notice and will be effective once the signs are posted.

This bridge carries approximately 1,500 vehicles per day.