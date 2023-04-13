CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Repair work will start on Interstate 80 westbound in Clearfield County starting next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the project on Thursday but did not say what day during the week of April 17 the work would begin.

The repairs, which will take place at the Penfield/111 interchange, will improve the integrity and ride quality of the road, according to PennDOT.

Crews will be performing the repairs in the right lane of I-80 westbound underneath the Route 153 bridge at the interchange. During this work, traffic will be restricted to using only the left lane. There will be channelizers set up for traffic control.

The project is expected to be completed by April 28, but PennDOT says work could be completed sooner and the right lane would then reopen. Eastbound travelers will not be affected by this construction.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor for the work. The project will only be completed during daylight hours.