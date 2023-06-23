BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a long-term lane closure will start Monday on Interstate 99 in Bedford County.

North and southbound lanes of Interstate 99 will be closed on June 26 as a contractor paints structure steel on the bridge that carries Route 4034 (Sarah Furnace Road) over I-99 in King Township.

This work should last no more than 47 days, according to PennDOT. Traffic will be reduced to single lanes throughout the duration of the project.

This portion of the $1.58 million project will be done on parts of the bridge that span passing lanes and medians.

The project also includes work on Route 1004 (Ashcom Bridge) which is expected to start once the work on Route 4034 is completed.

Work on Route 1004 involves placement of high-density polyurethane grout below new precast approach slabs along with approach paving and installing of new foundation drains. Traffic will be under daylight control for this part of the project.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2023. Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, is completing the project.