BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an improvements project on a bridge on Route 36 has begun.

The project started on Monday, August 14 and the bridge is located in Hollidaysburg Borough. Crews are performing repairs to the structure that carries Route 36 over Norfolk Southern and Everett Railroad lines and Route 2014 (Loop Road).

This work requires short-term lane closures and traffic will be controlled by daylight flaggers. During this time, contractor will remove the existing concrete median and place asphalt for the transition of traffic patterns. Work will begin on the southbound lanes of the bridge.

During the week of August 21, a long-term traffic control pattern will start and both north and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Minor delays are expected. PennDOT urges caution around equipment and personnel, and warns drivers to stay alert, drive slowly and avoid all distractions while traveling through the construction zone.

The $2.6 million project is being done by Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point and it is weather dependent. It is expected to be completed by mid-November 2023