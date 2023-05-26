CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Construction work that is sent to upgrade a stretch of Route 164 in Cambria County is set to begin in June.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers, Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will be upgrading a stretch of Route 164 in Portage Township. On Thursday, the contractor will begin drainage improvement work along Route 164 from Route 2006 (Spring Hill Road) to the Blair County Line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by daylight flagging. Minor delays of about five minutes are expected during this time. Driver should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to arrive at their destinations.

Starting on June 12, traffic will follow a 36-mile daylight detour each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The detour will follow Route 53 to U.S. 22 to Route 764 to Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) back to Route 164. It is expected to be lifted on June 16 at 6 p.m.

Drivers also are cautioned to drive slowly and pay close attention to people and equipment moving throughout the work zone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Additional work on this project includes milling, paving and guide rail upgrades. All work on this approximately $3,000,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2023. The work is not weather dependent.