CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) finished a joint sealing project early in Centre County.

The sealing project was completed along Interstate 99 between Port Matilda and Grays Woods on Wednesday, more than a month ahead of schedule, Shapiro said. The project, which covered more than seven miles of concrete roadway in Huston and Worthships, was expected to be finished in late November.

“Pavement preservation projects like this one enhance safety for motorists and, when completed on a cycle, can extend the life of a roadway by decades,” District 2 Executive Tom Prestash said. “We always strive to strike a balance between providing a safe and efficient highway system and minimizing traffic impacts. In this case, the work was impacting the morning commute to the largest metropolitan area in our district, so we’re very pleased to deliver this project ahead of schedule and thereby maintain that balance.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The project was completed by Swank Construction Company of New Kensington, PA for the $969,000 job.