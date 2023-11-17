CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Long-term traffic control measures on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College are being removed on Friday, Nov. 17, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

PennDOT’s Atherton Street project, which stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway, will continue under daylight flagging conditions and is expected to wrap by the end of November.

Additionally, to minimize traffic impacts for those traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday the contractor will only be working on Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21. During these two days, crews will be

Pouring sidewalk and backfill with topsoil between West Prospect Avenue and West Irvin Lane

Installing signage between College and Logan avenues, while also planting trees and roadside vegetation between College and Beaver avenues.

PennDOT said they anticipate work to upgrade traffic signals and highway lighting occurring over the winter months.

For more information about the Atherton Street project, you can visit PennDOT’s website.