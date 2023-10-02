CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a schedule of maintenance activities that will take place in Centre County the week of October 2.

PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system. The work will include the following:

Crack Seal & Hot Pour Mastic

Route 2006 (Brush Valley Road) in Potter Township. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 2008 (Sinking Creek Road) in Gregg and Potter townships. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 2015 (Sand Mountain Road) in Potter Township. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6.

Crack sealing and hot pour mastic operations prevent water intrusion from seeping through cracks or joints in an asphalt road, which can lead to potholes and pavement breakup. They are proactive preventive maintenance strategies to prevent water from entering the roadways and accelerating the formation of potholes and other failures.

Guide rail

Interstate 80 throughout the county. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6.

Interstate 99 throughout the county Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6.

Guide rail systems reduce the severity of a crash by preventing a vehicle from reaching a more hazardous fixed object or terrain feature. They must remain in good working condition to contain and redirect impacting vehicles.

Manual Patching

Interstate 99 throughout the county. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. PennDOT will implement short-term lane closures while completing this work.

Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road). Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 1016 (Monument Orviston Road) in Curtin and Liberty townships. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Most permanent pothole patching is completed in the spring/summer when temperatures stay consistently above freezing. If maintenance crews were not repairing potholes, the road surface would break up further and require more expensive corrective measures.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

﻿

Route 144 in Potter and Spring townships. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 879 in Curtin and Liberty townships. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 2001 (Bear Meadows Road) in Harris Township. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Side Dozing

Route 26 in Ferguson Township. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Side dozing removes excess material from beneath guide rail areas, which improves drainage and allows water to sheet flow off the roadway. Side dozing is a crucial highway maintenance operation because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Vegetation Management

Mowing on various routes throughout the county. Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 6. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in these and all work zones to ensure their safety and the safety of county maintenance staff. This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.