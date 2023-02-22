CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed Route 522 (Great Cove Road/Croghan Pike) Corridor Study project in Fulton and Huntingdon Counties.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shade Gap Elementary School located at 22251 Shade Valley Road, Shade Gap, PA 17255.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the various alternatives currently being considered to improve safety and the drivability of Route 522 and accompanying intersections. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.

The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.