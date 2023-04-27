HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to give input on upcoming bridge replacement work.

The meeting will go over replacement work on the Wilson Road Bridge in Cromwell Township on Monday, May 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at the township building located at 10999 Valley Street in Shirleysburg.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be able to answer any questions from the public at the meeting. Anyone that knows about historic resources in the area are urged to attend.

Besides going over replacement work, roadway and safety improvements will also be addressed.

There was no word on when the project will begin.