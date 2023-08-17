SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans to improve and upgrade several bridges and roadways along U.S. 219 in Jenner, Lincoln, Quemahoning, and Somerset townships will be the topic of an upcoming meeting.

The project will involve resurfacing parts of U.S. 219 and ramps at the Route 601 and U.S. 30 interchanges. Also planned is the replacement of the dual bridges that carry U.S. 219 over T-685 (Miller Road) and preservation work on 10 other bridges along U.S. 219.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Somerset Township Municipal Building (2209 North Center Avenue, Somerset).

Detours are planned for the replacement work on the dual bridges over T-685 (Miller Road) and for the work that will be done on the bridges that carry Route 4102 (Sechler Road) and Route 4104 (Critchfield Road) over U.S. 219

The meeting will provide the opportunity for comments and review of the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.