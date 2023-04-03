CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that rehabilitation work will restart along U.S. Route 22 in Cambria County.

The work will begin on Wednesday, April 5, and will impact travel in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships along Route 22. On Wednesday, the contractor will switch traffic patterns as needed to perform ramp work at the Gallitzin and Munster exits, both east and westbound.

This work includes concrete patching, spall repair, and joint cleaning and sealing. On April 10, similar work will start on U.S. Route 22 from West Ebensburg to the Gallitzin exits, both east and westbound.

A mobile lane closure will be used for this portion, which includes concrete patching, paving, joint repair, cleaning and sealing.

Minor delays should be expected as traffic patterns change. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for construction vehicles. Work is not weather dependent.

Additionally, joint sealing and cleaning, milling and thin lift paving will be done at Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange) over the concrete roadway was placed in 2022. An epoxy overlay will be installed on the bridge at this exit, as well. This work will be performed under short-term lane closures.

This multi-year, $6,500,000 project began in 2022 and is being completed by Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant. It is set to be completed by July 2023.