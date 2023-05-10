CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Overnight crack sealing is scheduled to take place on Route 322 this week.

The sealing will take place between Boalsburg and Potters Mills. Route 322 will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.

This work started Monday night and is expected to continue through Monday, May 15. PennDOT does not anticipate delays owing to lower traffic volumes overnight.

Drivers are still urged to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Additionally, overnight crack sealing is scheduled on College and Beaver avenues in State College Borough from Tuesday, May 16, through Friday, May 19.