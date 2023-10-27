CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County for the week of October 30.

PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Manual Patching

Interstate 80 in Pine Township. Wednesday, November 1. PennDOT will implement short-term lane closures while completing this work.

Route 255 in Huston Township. Thursday, November 2. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Most permanent pothole patching is completed in the spring/summer when temperatures stay consistently above freezing. If maintenance crews were not repairing potholes, the road surface would break up further and require more expensive corrective measures.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 2042 (Dillon Road) in Beccaria Township. Monday, October 30. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Route 153 in Huston Township. Friday, November 3. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Route 4014 (Shaffer Road) in Sandy Township. Wednesday, November 1, and Thursday, November 2. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Signing

Various routes throughout the county. Monday, October 30, through Friday, November 3. This work takes place off the roadway and has minimal, if any, traffic impact.

Signs are the most prominent way PennDOT communicates roadway safety and other information to our customers. County maintenance organizations have crews responsible for installing and repairing signage along state roads and reviewing installed signs to determine if replacements are needed. Reasons for replacing a sign include age, vandalism, or damage.

Vegetation Management

Interstate 80 in Cooper Township. Monday, October 30, through Friday, November 3. This work takes place off the roadway and has minimal, if any, traffic impact.

Route 2014 (Ashland Road) in Decatur Township. Monday, October 30, through Friday, November 3. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Mowing, herbicide spraying and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and animals approaching the road.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.