CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a new section of pavement preservation work will begin for a project that has already begun along Route 271.

On Wednesday, June 7 the contractor started milling and paving operations on Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard) between Route 3007 (Goucher Street) and Susan Drive. This work will continue for the next four weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Milling and resurfacing on the section of Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard) from Haynes Street to Susan Drive that started on May 22 will continue simultaneously, with plans to be completed by the end of June.

Both of these construction zones will see traffic managed under daylight flagging operations. Delays of approximately 10 minutes are expected and motorists should plan ahead, giving themselves extra time to arrive at their destinations. They also are cautioned to drive slowly and pay close attention to people and equipment moving throughout the work zone.

The overall project involves pavement upgrades on 9.25 miles of Route 271 from Woodmont Road in Upper Yoder Township to Route 3037 (William Penn Avenue) in East Taylor Township.

All work on this approximately $7,000,000 project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2023 and is weather dependent. It is being completed by the contractor A. Liberoni Inc., of Plum.