BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Work is expected to start in Blair County this week on U.S. Route 22 (Short Mountain).

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., of Hollidaysburg, will start pavement preservation work on Wednesday, July 12 on a section of U.S. Route 22 in Frankstown Township, Blair County.

The three-mile section of U.S. 22 from the eastern side of Canoe Creek to the top of Short Mountain where four-lane traffic ends is where crews will work on milling and resurfacing, using flaggers for short-term daylight traffic control.

Minimal delays are to be expected and drivers should plan accordingly. PennDOT urges caution around equipment and personnel and warns drivers to stay alert, drive slowly and avoid all distractions while traveling through the construction zone.

Overall work includes the replacement of existing pavement, drainage and guide rail upgrades, new signs, rumble strips and pavement markings along with some tree trimming and removal.

The $2,700,000 project is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by the end of November.