BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on Route 220 between the PA Turnpike and Interstate 99 will restart next week.

Cable barrier installation work will begin on Monday, March 6 on Route 220 between the PA Turnpike and Interstate – 99 Exit 3 (Johnstown Cessna), in Bedford County.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane northbound and southbound in the work zone. No overnight lane restrictions are planned. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Remaining work for 2023 includes guide rail and drainage upgrades, cable median barrier installation, and repairs to several bridges.

The overall project consists of pavement preservation work on approximately 31.5 miles of Route 220 and I-99, along with all interchange ramps within the project limits, in both Bedford and Blair Counties. The project will run on Route 220 and on I-99 starting at the PA Turnpike heading north to the beginning of I-99 at Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) through to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg).

Work will done by the Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg.

All work on this approximately $9.9 million project is expected to be completed by July. All work is weather dependent.