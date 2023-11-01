HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced that the annual Build a Better Mousetrap competition (BABMT) is now accepting submissions from Pennsylvania municipalities.

The BABMT competition is seeking submissions that innovate maintenance, equipment or process to better serve Pa. travelers.

Submissions can be anything from the development or modification of tools and equipment to processes that increase safety, reduce costs or improve the efficiency or quality of transportation. Technological innovations and the unique use of new tools such as drones, apps, computers, smartphones and tablets are encouraged and welcomed. The competition is open to submission from any employee of Pa. municipalities.

“Pennsylvania’s strength and ingenuity lies in its municipalities,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet said. “The men and women of our municipal governments are on the front lines of cost-saving efforts around the state, and I’m excited to continue bringing light to their efforts.”

Following the statewide selection process, the winning entry will be submitted to the national competition to compete for recognition. Winners of the national competition will be announced at the annual LTAP/TTAP national conference.

Participant forms can be found on the LTAP website. Questions about the competition can be directed to Karen Atkinson at 717-763-0930, ext.156 or by email at katkinson@psats.org.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 1, 2024.