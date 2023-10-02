JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to view plans for a project in Jefferson County.

The plans are regarding the Interstate 80 Brookville West Reconstruction project in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek and Union Townships.

The public plans display will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at the Hickory Grove Elementary School (104 Jenks Street, Brookville).

The purpose of the meeting is to present the proposed plans for the I-80 Brookville West Reconstruction project. The scope of work for this project is the reconstruction of I-80 East and West from the Clarion/Jefferson County Line to just west of Exit 78 (Brookville).

PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions. Preliminary information on the project`s status, schedule, design, right-of-way acquisition, and traffic control during construction will be available for review and comment.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area or comments on potential impacts on historic resources should attend this meeting.

If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact Jason E. Layman, P.E., Senior Project Manager at 724 – 357 – 7614.