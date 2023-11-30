SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced a multi-location project to improve roadway safety.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 4, there will be traffic signal upgrades on Route 56 in Windber at both the intersection of Route 160 and the intersection of 24th Street. There will be a short-term lane restrictions, but no delays are expected.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution, drive slowly, obey all traffic signs and flaggers and drive without distractions.

There will be additional work included in the multi-year plan, which will include high friction surface treatment, the creation of centerline rumble strips and new pavement markings at various locations in Bedford, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.

The $3.4 million project is weather-dependent and is expected to continue into 2024, according to PennDOT.