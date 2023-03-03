STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Happy Valley residents should be prepared for detours as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced updates for its Atherton Street (Route 3013) project.

During the week of March 6, drivers in State College should expect delays and detours as Atherton Street will be closed for 60 hours, according to PennDOT.

Below are the official detours in detail.

Atherton Street General Detour: Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to the Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit, Oak Hall/Boalsburg exit to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard);

Beaver Avenue General Detour: Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26;

The above detours will be in place as the following work is being completed.

Waterline installation work is expected to begin by mid-week. This waterline work will require a 60-hour closure on Atherton Street in both directions between College Avenue and Highland Alley.

The closure includes the Beaver Avenue intersection and will be in effect ‘round the clock for the duration of the work from 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 8 until 6:00 PM Friday, March 10.

Throughout the week of March 6, there will also be multiple pedestrian detours implemented. PennDOT says the primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Highland Alley.

These pedestrian detour routes will be adjusted depending on where crews are working.

The three-year project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024 and will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, pavement markings, traffic signals and support and more. Visit PennDOT’s website regarding their Atherton Street plans for more details.