ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that work to trim and remove trees along Route 4003 in Jones and Ridgway townships has begun.

The work is expected to take one to two months, weather dependent. Tree trimming and removal provide “Daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road, according to PennDOT.

Drivers should expect short delays and are reminded to stay alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

