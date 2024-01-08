HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday its observance plans for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.
Customers may still get a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.