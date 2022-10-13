(WTAJ) — As the first fall of snow draws near, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging homeowners to prepare their mailboxes.

To reduce the number of mailboxes being damaged by snowplows, PennDOT has released tips to help avoid having your mailbox damaged this winter.

PennDOT offers these tips to help prevent mailbox damage this winter:

Place a 6-inch to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snowplow operators see it at night.

Remove snow from around the mailbox but avoid throwing it back onto the road.

If the mailbox is located within the legal right-of-way and damage was experienced in the past, homeowners may want to consider relocating the mailbox.

Make sure the mailbox post is firmly supported in the ground.

Mailboxes typically get damaged due to the weight of the snow being pushed off the roadway. Because of this, homeowners are responsible for making sure their mailbox can withstand the weight of the snow being thrown from the plow.

PennDOT suggests homeowners who have followed these tips in the past and have still experienced damaged mailboxes consider installing a cantilever mailbox support that will “swing” a mailbox out of harm’s way. Plans for building the cantilever mailbox support can be obtained by visiting PennDOT’s winter Web page at www.penndot.gov/winter under the winter preparation tab.