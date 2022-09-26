CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update for drivers to its interchange project in Centre County.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project, east of Bellefonte, is a part of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to improve Jacksonville Road.

For the week of Monday, Sept. 26, the interchange project will see the following changes:

The through lane on I-80 going east will be closed from 7 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Traffic will use the crossover, with drivers coming east going through a single lane.

The right lane on I-80 going west will be closed off at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 until noon for emergency guide rail replacement.

Route 26 is now a long-term configuration with two 10-foot lanes open in the work zone. Work is ongoing behind the concrete barrier.

The $52 million project is being completed by HRI Inc. of State College and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in the county.

For more information about the interchange project, visit PennDOT’s website.