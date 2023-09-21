BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is holding a public meeting to show plans for the Route 56 Quaker Valley Road improvement project.

On Sept. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alum Bank Fire Department Banquet Hall, PennDOT officials will talk about the project that would affect Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair and East St. Clair townships in Bedford County.

According to PennDOT, the project will begin just east of the interception with PA Route 96 and end approximately one-half mile west of the intersection with Ridge Market Road/Dunning Creek Road.

The project will consist of roadway resurfacing, shoulder widening and replacement of guide rail and drainage facilities. Additionally, the project includes a replacement of the existing concrete box culvert carrying Route 56 over a Tributary of Barefoot run with elliptical reinforced concrete pipe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For anyone seeking additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Michael E. Stone, P.E., PennDOT Engineering District 9-0 Project Manager by phone at 814-696-7167 or by email at micstone@pa.gov.