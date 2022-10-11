HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is looking for workers in Fayette, Westmoreland, Somerset, and Cambria counties.

A job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the PA Turnpike stockpile along Donegal, 1-76 MP 88, 183 Claypike Road, in Acme.

Recruiters will be on hand to talk about openings in both permanent and winter seasonal CDL Operators and Diesel Mechanics and seasonal Radio Dispatchers.

Individuals should expect on-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing, so make sure to bring a current CDL license.

Certain requirements must be met by applicants for the positions. CDL operators should have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions. Diesel Mechanics should have a CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification.

For more information about the job fair or any other available positions can be found online or by calling 724-832-5387 or 814-317-3131.