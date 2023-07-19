CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work to remove two box culverts in Upper Yoder Township will bring a 44-mile detour to Cambria County beginning on Monday, July 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The box culverts, which are over Dalton Run and O’Connor Run on Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard), will be removed to allow for repairs and more.

The 44-mile detour will be in place on both ends of Route 271 that will follow Route 711 to Route 56 and back to Route 271. Traffic moving in the opposite direction will also follow this route but in reverse.

In addition to repairs to the culverts, crews will be placing precast concrete slabs, footings, completing joint repairs, guide rail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT said the $718,621.02 project is not weather dependent and is being completed by George S. Hann & Sons, of Fort Littleton, Pa.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 7.