STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released an early April update for its Atherton Street (3014) project.

The three-year project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, currently stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Below is what travelers should expect starting on Monday, April 10.

On Monday, April 10, a crew will install a waterline between West Foster Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

On Tuesday, April 11, a crew will be working in the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection, prepping new waterline tie-ins. The traffic signal at the Beaver Avenue intersection will be placed in flash mode and traffic will be directed by flaggers.

On Wednesday, April 12, a crew will be working on new waterline tie-ins at the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection. The traffic signal at the Beaver Avenue intersection will be placed in flash mode and traffic will be directed by flaggers. A second crew will be installing temporary poles at the Atherton Street and College Avenue intersections. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and College Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

On Thursday, April 13, a crew will perform waterline tie-in at Calder Way and remove old waterlines between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. A second crew will be installing temporary poles at the Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue intersection. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 14.

PennDOT remains drivers to pay attention to work zones and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

According to PennDOT, the overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.