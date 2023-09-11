CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a bridge preservation project in Clearfield County will continue into November.

The preservation project is taking place at the “Golden Rod” bridge in Lawrence Township. Restoring the bridge, which spans Clearfield Creek along Route 322, will improve the structure’s overall condition rating from “fair” to “good” and improve the ride quality for traffic crossing the bridge.

PennDOT anticipated reopening the bridge earlier but discovered additional repairs would be necessary after the contractor removed the asphalt overlay of the 86-year-old structure. PennDOT now anticipates implementing a three-day detour on the evening of Friday, September 22, and removing it by 6 a.m. Monday, September 25. Implementing this detour allows the contractor to apply a modified concrete-wearing surface.

The contractor will reopen the westbound lane heading toward Clearfield and close the eastbound lane toward Philipsburg in early October. Temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge.

PennDOT acknowledges the inconvenience the extension of this detour causes the community and thanks everyone for their continued patience.

The contractor will implement a second three-day detour in mid-November, allowing the contractor to apply the accelerated latex concrete wearing surface on the eastbound lane of the bridge. PennDOT anticipates restoring two-way traffic before Thanksgiving.

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals, and applying the latex-modified wearing surface. Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements, and guide rail installation.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project. All work is weather-dependent.