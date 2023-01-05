CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Friday, January 6.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through noon. None of these movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. PennDOT expects parts to pass through Clearfield hourly from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops. Travel delays could be lengthy.