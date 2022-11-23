CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)

With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

Loads are expected to move from Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Dec. 1.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a casing section will leave the Falls Creek area at 9 a.m. At the same time, blades will leave the Port of Erie and move will leave again at 11 a.m. Only the casing movement will result in wrong-way maneuvering at the Clearfield bypass. PennDOT said they expect the casing to pass through Clearfield around 10 a.m. and the blades at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, a tower section will leave the Falls Creek area at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m. more blades will leave the Port of Erie. According to PennDOT, there will not be a wrong-way maneuver at the bypass needed. These movements are expected to pass through Clearfield at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, another tower section will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m. Blades will again leave the Port of Erie at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and at noon. None of these movements will result in a wrong-way maneuver at the bypass. PennDOT expects the tower section to travel through Clearfield around 9 a.m. with the blades passing through at 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.