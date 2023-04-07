BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) went over their District 2 2023 construction projects in Centre County on Friday.

The press conference was held in Bellefonte at Tallyrand Park. District 2 serves Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

During the meeting, PennDOT officials discussed projects, the impacts of funding from the federal Bipastrisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and the National Work Zone Awareness Week.

As construction projects advance in the region, the traveling public will encounter work zones and are urged to keep their safety and the safety of highway workers in mind and themselves.

Friday’s event also included a review of work zone safety. PennDOT will observe National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21.

In work zones, PennDOT reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.