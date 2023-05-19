STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a reminder on detours for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College.

The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024

Area motorists are reminded about the following:

An eastbound closure (both eastbound lanes) on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue remains in place. This closure is necessary to install new drainage. Eastbound traffic is diverted at College Avenue and uses the Atherton Street downtown detour (North Atherton, West College Avenue, Buckhout Street, Beaver Avenue, South Atherton). This eastbound detour will be in place until early July. Westbound Atherton Street will remain open until this evening, May 19.

Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m., westbound Atherton Street will be closed from Beaver Avenue to College Avenue for a 60-hour detour. This westbound closure is necessary to install new drainage. PennDOT expects to this “round the clock” closure to end by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 22. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be directed to use the Atherton Street general detour(Park Avenue, University Drive, Route 26, Route 322/Mt Nittany Expressway, Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard). Westbound traffic will be directed to use the Beaver Avenue general detour(Route 45, Route 322/Mt Nittany Expressway, Route 26).

Access to the Graduate State College will be maintained from College Avenue, where a flagger will be posted for assistance for the entire 60-hour detour.

Various pedestrian detours will be implemented as well. The primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Highland Alley. However, the pedestrian detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted.

On Monday morning, PennDOT will issue a work update for the week of May 22.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently. Message boards will be placed alerting motorists to the detours.