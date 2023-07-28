(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project for the end of July.

The project stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway in State College. Drivers traveling through the work zone can expect the following the week of July 31.

Monday, July 31, through Saturday, August 5, three crews will work between Beaver and West Fairmount avenues to grade stone and prepare to pave and pour new curbs and sidewalks. This work will take place in the already closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts.

Monday, July 31, through Thursday, August 3, one crew will install water line from West Fairmount to West Hamilton avenues with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Monday, July 31, through Wednesday, August 2, one crew at the West Foster Avenue intersection will install conduit and pour foundations for a flashing pedestrian warning device. This work will take place in the already closed lanes. PennDOT does not expect any additional traffic impacts.

Wednesday, August 2, through Friday, August 4, one crew will pave between Beaver Avenue and West Fairmount avenues. The traffic signal at Beaver Avenue and Atherton Street will be in “flash” mode. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

The two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley remain closed. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way where traffic crosses over into the left lane. Traffic remains in that lane until Hill Alley where it shifts back to the right lane.

The left lane traveling westbound remains closed at West Prospect Avenue. All through traffic uses the right lane through the construction zone.

The right lane closure on Beaver Avenue remains in effect from H Alley to Atherton Street.

Message boards alerting drivers to the closures are currently in place. PennDOT also is reminding pedestrians to use the detour in place for them and avoid walking through the construction zone.

You’re asked to pay attention to the directional signage posted within the work zone to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.