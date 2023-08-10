CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on its high-friction surface projects across five counties.

Due to rainy weather, the projects schedule has been shifted as follows:

Saturday, August 12, through Tuesday, August 15, crews will work at a Route 1002 (Great Island Road) bridge spanning the Susquehanna River approximately two miles east of Lock Haven in Dunnstable Township, Clinton County.

Wednesday, August 16, through Thursday, August 17, crews will work at a Route 64 bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Porter Township, Clinton County.

Friday, August 18, through Saturday, August 19, crews will work at a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.

Sunday, August 20, through Monday, August 21, crews will work at a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.

While crews work on applying the high friction surface treatment, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway. PennDOT also recommends drivers add extra time to their travels as delays are possible.

The application of the high friction surface is to increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure on roads in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Elk counties.

The project also adds epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous constructions. RAM Construction Services of Michigan is working on the $537,000 project.