STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College this winter will not have to worry about hitting any roadwork along one of the borough’s busiest streets.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), work on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project is wrapping up for the winter. When spring 2023 rolls around, work will resume, depending on the weather.

The work zone for the $30.7 million project spans from Curtain Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. HRI, Inc. is the contractor for the job.

Overall work being done on the years-long project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and other items, PennDOT said.

Individuals are also to be aware that sewer line painting has wrapped up for the year, and line painting along the road may continue until the end of December due to the weather. ITS work also can take place intermittently throughout the winter.

PennDOT wants to remind motorists that work is weather and schedule-dependent. More information regarding the Atherton Street project can be found online at PennDOT’s website.