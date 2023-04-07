BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — A highway resurfacing project is set to begin Tuesday on eight routes in Centre County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that milling and patching work will start on Route 445 between Madison and Route 64 in Walker Township. During the construction, Route 445 will be reduced to single-lane traffic and there will be flaggers along the guiding traffic.

The Route 445 project will only be worked on during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by Friday, April 14.

Below are the remaining routes that will be completed:

Route 26 between Water Street and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township

Route 45 between Plainfield Road and Water Street in Ferguson Township

Route 350 between Miller Road in Rush Township and Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough

Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships

Route 4007 (Moose Run/Thomas Hill Road) between Milesburg and Route 144 in Boggs Township

No exact date has been announced regarding the above-planned construction. PennDOT does believe all work will be completed by June.

PennDOT will also be completing work in Clinton County, but will not start until 2024.