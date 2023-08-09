SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday they’ll be holding a job fair in Somerset County this August.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the PennDOT Somerset County Maintenance Office, located at 1312 North Center Avenue in Somerset.

Currently, there are vacancies for both permanent and winter seasonal CDL Operators and seasonal Radio Dispatchers.

During the event, recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings for the above positions. They will also discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment. CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B license with no restrictions and a current medical examiner certification.

On-the-spot applications, interviews and driving skills tests will take place. Applicants must bring their CDL licenses.

Laptops will be available for those interested and staff will be able to assist those through the electronic application.