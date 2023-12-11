CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting job seekers to its job fair in Bellefonte.

public members are invited to attend the job fair to learn more about open PennDOT positions on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PennDOT building in Bellefonte located at 1000 E Bishop Street.

PennDOT staff can answer questions about job opportunities, conduct driver’s skills tests and complete on-the-spot interviews. Those interested are encouraged to bring their resume and two forms of identification.

PennDOT said the available positions include Roadway Programs Technician, Transportation Equipment Operator A and Radio Dispatcher.

To learn more about additional available PennDOT jobs, visit their website.