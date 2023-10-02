CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.(WTAJ) — Centre County Maintenance crews will resume shoulder-cutting operations along the two-lane section of Route 322 between Potters Mills and Boalsburg this week.

Shoulder-cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulders, improves drainage, and allows water to leave the roadway, which lessens the potential for icing conditions that are hazardous to drivers, weaken pavement, and hasten the formation of potholes during winter months.

Maintenance crews will implement a daytime detour for westbound traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10. Flaggers in the roadway will direct through traffic off Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road, and drivers will follow Route 2015 (Sand Mountain Road) to Route 144, Route 144 to Route 45, and Route 45 back to Route 322. Flaggers will permit local traffic access to their homes.

Crews will reopen both lanes by 3:00 p.m. each afternoon.

Eastbound traffic driving toward Lewistown will pass through the work zone under flagging conditions. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules, obey posted speed limits in this and all work zones, and always buckle up.

PennDOT originally began this work in August but rescheduled to avoid impacting traffic bound for the Centre Grange Fair. It anticipates completing this work by Thursday, October 12. All work is weather and schedule-dependent.