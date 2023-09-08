CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic patterns will be changing along a road in Centre County on Wednesday according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Traffic patterns on Route 1010 (Hubler Ridge Road) beneath the Interstate 80 overpass in Marion Township will change starting Sept. 13. The work is part of a larger project to replace four I-80 bridges.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, will be shifting from working in the northbound lane to the southbound lane. While the shift is taking place, flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control and drivers should expect delays.

PennDOT said when the shift is complete, temporary traffic signals will be put in place.

The project consists of concrete and asphalt paving on I-80, Hubler Ridge and Sand Ridge roads. There will also be milling and paving, drainage improvements made, guide rails installed, pavement marking and other miscellaneous constructions.

The project cost $22 million and will continue through 2026.