PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — As the winter season approaches, PennDOT is urging drivers to take precautions in preparations for the weather to come.

In a press release on Oct. 17, PennDOT highlighted ways that drivers can prepare for the cold weather before it comes. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll urged everyone to their check tires, wiper blades, batteries and anti freeze before the fall weather turns to winter, noting that planning ahead is critical.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, data shows that there were 135 crashes resulting in one fatality and 61 injuries on snowy, slushy or icy-covered roadways, according to PennDOT.

Carroll also announced that PennDOT will be adding 15 variable speed limit (VSL) signs, which can help quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds. These signs will be placed in Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Union, Clarion, Jefferson, Lebanon, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.

The public is also urged to share information about winter services through the PennDOT winter web page, which offers a complete winter guide with detailed information about winter services in PennDOT’s 11 engineering districts.

PennDOT is also seeking over 700 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season. Details on requirements as well as application information can be found on PennDOT’s website.

PennDOT reminds all drivers that if they encounter snow or ice-covered roads, slow down, increase the following distance and avoid distractions.