HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) are now open.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and manages the two programs.

RTAP, a capital budget grant program is funded through bunds while RFAP is funded through the Multimodal Fund that was created by Act 89. Both of these programs provided financial assistance for investments into rail freight infrastructure, with the goal of preserving essential rail freight services while also stimulating economic growth.

“Pennsylvania’s rail freight network keeps goods moving and supports the economy,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “These investments support the business community and keep rail lines safe.”

Applications will be available online through Friday, Sept. 4, 2023, at 4 p.m.