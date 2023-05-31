CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that work to preserve the “Golden Rod” bridge along Route 322 will begin on Tuesday.

Crews have placed temporary traffic signals at each end of the bridge on Wednesday, May 31 and will stay there throughout the project. These traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern requiring drivers to take turns crossing the bridge.

The bridge, which spans Clearfield Creek in Lawrence Township, is being persevered to improve the structure’s overall condition from “fair” to “good”. The 427 feet long “Golden Rod” bridge was built in 1937 and carries an average of 8,047 vehicles daily.

In July, PennDOT expects the bridge to be closed for a week while contractors apply accelerated latex concrete wearing surface. The closure will allow the latex to cure, which will cause a detour.

In addition to the latex concrete wearing surface, the project includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing and barrier. Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacement, drainage improvements and guide rail installation. The project is behind completed by HRI, Inc. of State College and will cost $1.2 million.

The project is expected to be completed by August.