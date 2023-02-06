SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The EADS Group, Inc. and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are currently developing plans for a bridge replacement in Somerset County.

The plans for the 24th Street Bridge Replacement over Seese Run and the South 22nd Street Bridge Project in Windber Borough are underway and the public are invited to attend a meeting to discuss the project in full.

The meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom at Recreation Park located at 160 Recreation Park Road, Windber, PA 15963.

The structure on 24th Street over Seese Run will involve a full replacement. The work, which extends from approximately Stadium Drive to Jackson Avenue, includes the installation of a new box culvert, full depth paving on either approach to the structure, areas of mill and overlay, and improved guide rail and drainage facilities.

The horizontal and vertical alignments will be adjusted slightly to introduce a smooth curve along the roadway.

The South 22nd Street bridge over Seese Run bridge involves minor repairs to the existing structure, permanently closing the structure to vehicular traffic, and converting the bridge to a pedestrian only access. As a result, Stadium Drive will be widened and resurfaced to provide egress and ingress for South 22nd Street traffic.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone having special needs or requiring special aid is asked to contact EADS prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contactKelly Field, EADS Project Manager, at (814) 445-6551 or kfield@eadsgroup.com.