BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New plans to replace two bridges along Route 3013 in Blair County will be the topic of discussion at an upcoming meeting.

The project will include the replacement of the existing structures that carry Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) over Blair Gap Run and Dry Run located just south of the intersection of Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway), Old Route 22, and Third Avenue.

During construction of the structure over Blair Gap Run traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. For the reconstruction of the bridge over Dry Run traffic will be detoured in both directions for a maximum of one month.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Foot of Ten Elementary School (450 Foot of Ten Road in Duncansville).

Local access will be maintained for all businesses and residential driveways within the project site. Also planned as part of this project are roadway approach work and drainage upgrades.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting. If you require additional information concerning this meeting, please contact the project manager, Mr. Michael Stone, PennDOT Project Manager, at (814) 696-7157.