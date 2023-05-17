BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A meeting to discuss an upcoming bridge replacement and resurfacing project is set and the public is invited to attend.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Altoona Bible Church (3017 Union Avenue). The purpose is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome.

Route 36 (Mill Run Bridge) Project

This project will include the replacement of the existing bridge structure with a new box culvert, modification of the Route 36 (Union Avenue) intersections at Crescent Road and 31st Street, and reconstruction of Route 36 (Union Avenue) approximately 500-feet to the south and 250-feet to the north from the bridge.

A detour will be in place for this part of the project, with local access for residents.

Resurfacing Project for Route 36 (Plank Road – Mill Run Road)

Additional work in this project will be the resurfacing of Route 36 from Plank Road to Route 4005 (Mill Run Road), guide rail upgrades and other safety improvements. This will be completed under daylight flagging operations.

Included in the scope of work will be the replacement of two pipe culverts near the Washington Avenue intersection of Route 36 in Logan Township. These replacements will be completed under a short-term detour.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.